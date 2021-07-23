Mornings in Corning highlights local artist Wynn Yarrow

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Wynn Yarrow’s paintings are landscapes are metaphors for the inner life. She has long been drawn to natural elements of transition: autumn, spring, and evening. Wynn says in human emotional life, transitions are points of greatest vulnerability, but also bring a potential for transformation. Within the landscape, the sky is an element of swift transition, even within seconds. Clouds have an ephemeral quality, yet yield tremendous power. To meet the sky one is forced to look up. There is something deeply hopeful in that act. Night represents mystery, enchantment, intuition, and intimacy. Night gives us an alternative reality, one that relies on our own powers of memory, insight and imagination.

Her work exists in the shadowland between technique and vision; emotion and intellect; the physical realm and the spiritual one. Wynn’s inspirations are as often auditory, tactile, or introspective as they are visual. Her work has been exhibited in the Re-Presenting Representation biennial at the Arnot Art Museum, and is represented by West End Gallery, Corning, NY and the Creative Center, New York, NY.

To find out more about Wynn’s work click here or visit her website.