Mornings in Corning highlights local artists Alan and Rosemary Bennett

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Experiences in or around the water and growing up with Jacques Cousteau specials strongly influence the work of Alan and Rosemary. The process starts with a series of sketches. They use stoneware clay or porcelain to make the basic forms. These forms are manipulated, hollowed out and added to. The teeth and eyes are made out of porcelain. Then the pieces are bisque fired. Glazes are applied by dipping, spraying and by brush. The pieces are then glazed fired. The work to them is about form, expression, color, texture, and movement

Alan received an MFA in Ceramics from Ohio State University and a BFA in drawing and painting from Arizona State University. Rosemary has a B.A.E. from Ohio State University. Alan and Rosemary met at OSU in 1980. Alan worked as a designer and technical consultant for El Palomar Ceramics in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico. They started this business together in Bath, New York, as full time clay artists since 1990.



There are three basic ways they glaze their pieces.

Fish Glaze: This magnesium carbonate glaze shrinks more clay body during the firing process. The finished glaze has a dry scaly texture with pastel color.

Raku: A technique from an ancient Japanese tradition. The pieces are pulled out of the kiln when they are red hot and smothered with sawdust. The end product has a variety of blacks and grays in the clay body and elegant crackle patterns in glossy glaze that tend to have rich, bright colors.

Crystal Glazes: Specially prepared glazes, high in zinc, are applied to porcelain pieces. They are fired to 2300 Degrees, Fahrenheit, and then “soaked” at a lower temperature for three hours or more. This creates an environment conducive to growing crystals in the glaze. The end result is amazing combination of crystal shapes, colors and sizes that never come out the same way twice as the crystals are always different.