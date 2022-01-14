Mornings in Corning highlights local ceramicist Colleen McCall

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Colleen McCall is a full-time studio potter and teaching artist in Elmira, New York. She has an obsession with color and tolerates winter by painting vibrant floral patterns on her handmade pottery from her underground home based studio. Her inspiration varies from natural realistic blooms to stylized abstract florals. Vintage textiles, wall coverings and historical depictions of flowers from all over the world are all part of the mix to create fresh functional heirloom quality dinnerware, home and garden decor.

In addition to her online shop she is a long time member of Handwork, an Artisan Cooperative in Ithaca, NY. Join the mailing list to get first dibs on shop updates, small batch releases, workshops, festivals and more. To know more about her work click here.

