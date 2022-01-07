Mornings in Corning highlights local Children’s Book Author Karen Knapp

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Karen Knapp, sometimes funny and poetic, Jill of All Trades and master of some resides in Tuscarora NY.

From riding the trails and getting lost to losing thought and gaining it back Karen was able to creatively and poetically write and illustrate 5 children’s books that focus on learning and self discovery.

When she’s not writing or being creative you can find her discovering new talents or wandering aimlessly through life. Always trying to answer the question why to so many things.

Creating the And Me book series had always been a goal that she had since she was a child. She has loved all forms of art and found it within herself to pursue her passion. Wholesome, fun, and poetic books for early readers and young children to gain understanding for the little things in life.

The book series will continue. Karen is just waiting for life to inspire her again.

The books are available on Amazon in paperback and ebook.

She has a Facebook page @AndMeBooks as well.