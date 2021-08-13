Mornings in Corning highlights local dancer Rosita Adamo

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Born in Managua, Nicaragua, Adamo began her dance training with Triangle Youth Ballet at the age of five. Adamo graduated from the Carolina Friends School where she studied under the mentorship of Annie Dwyer. Adamo also studied at The America Theater, The Juilliard School, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem. She went on to be a scholarship recipient at The Ailey School in their Certificate Program, and later joined Alvin Ailey’s second company, Ailey II, in 2006. She has also performed and worked with the Joffrey Ballet, Carolina Ballet, Long Leaf Opera, Dance Iquail!, Francesca Harper, and Opus Dance theater.

In 2009 Adamo joined Philadanco!, The Philadelphia Dance Company where she toured both nationally and internationally. She performed with Philadanco! for 12 years, where she became a soloist, senior member, and rehearsal assistant under the direction of the late Debra Chase Hicks and Founder Joan Myers Brown. During Adamo’s career with Philadanco! she worked with renowned choreographers Milton Myers, Christopher Huggins, Ray Mercer, Thang Dao, Ronald K. Brown, Camille Brown, Hope Boykin, Rennie Harris and Matthew Rushing, as well as performed repertoire from the late Talley Beaty, Gene Hill Sagan, and Ulysses Dove’s restaged piece Bad Blood in 2014. In 2015 She was in the James Brown touring show of Get On The Good Foot.

Through dance Adamo fell in love with teaching and coaching young artists, and has worked with several outreach programs such as the City Center’s Teach Program and Brooklyn Ballet’s Elevate program. Adamo has taught for both Philadanco’s youth training camp and Legacy Arts Philadelphia. In 2015 Adamo also joined the Parent Infant Center where she became the Lead Kindergarten teacher for both after school and summer programs.

After retiring from Phildanco! in December 2020, Adamo moved to New York and has recently joined the faculty of 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning, NY, where she will be a jazz instructor. She plans to continue her love for teaching, coaching, and bringing the arts to the community.