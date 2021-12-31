Mornings in Corning highlights local designer Savannah Smith

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Mornings in Corning Grant interviewed local designer Savannah Smith. Savannah owns her own company “Sav’s Tumbler Co.” Her company makes custom made stainless steel tumblers of all shapes and sizes, which she designs them all herself! She shared how she started the company in her home and how it has grown immensely in just a year.

Savannah shared the process in which they are made and the range of items she can make. Smith makes decals and t-shirt’s as well which she makes available upon request! For more click here.