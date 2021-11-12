Mornings in Corning highlights local Drag Queen and Storyteller Extraordinaire Jeffery Mathews also know as Vanessa LeDiva

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Mornings in Corning had Jeffery Mathews on this morning to highlight his talent as a local Drag Queen and storyteller extraordinaire. Vanessa LeDiva has been featured on 18 News before for her incredible storytelling. Jeffery Mathews travels as Vanessa LeDiva and reads for children across the community. Before the pandemic, LeDiva has read books for other local drag storytimes in the community.

“There is a lot of ways to live a happy life, and it’s not necessarily in a rigid gender binary,” said LeDiva. “As they grow, they will learn, something different, isn’t something scary, isn’t something to be feared or hated,” Vanessa said to 18 News back during one of her Drag Storytime’s.

To learn more about Jeffery and Vanessa watch the interview above.