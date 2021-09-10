Mornings in Corning highlights local glass artist Becky Congdon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Becky Congdon is a professionally trained glass flamework artist. She uses a torch to melt rods of glass. Each bead/object is decorated with layers of glass, stringers, latticinos, goldstone, foils, etc. She enjoys capturing these decorations in clear glass. Her work expresses her love of nature in her grape theme beads, flower, aquarium and fish beads. Becky has been working on/off with glass since 1997. She has degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science. She has always loved glass. However, this major life change came when she had the great opportunity to work in Corning, NY and was “smitten” by glass. Her first date with her husband was a hands-on open house at The Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, NY. She left the “engineering-faith” so to speak to use the artistic side of her brain full-time in 2006. She now has her own studio in Honeoye, NY (the lovely Finger Lakes region) where she pursues her art. She currently teaches at various studios. To see more of her work click here. Or visit her website.