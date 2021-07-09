Mornings in Corning highlights local photographer Chris Walters

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Chris Walters is a Corning, NY based photographer living and working in the Finger Lakes. He specializes in long exposure photography.

Ever since using his father’s film camera in Key West, FL, his passion and understanding of photography and aesthetics grew first through technical study in high school and then through university studies in philosophy, religion, and English. During his extensive time living and traveling throughout the United States and overseas, he had the privilege to photograph his experiences and see his photography skills grow as his eyes opened up to the world.

Chris currently serves as the Grants Manager & Gallery Curator for The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes. Prior to this, he worked overseas as the Country Director/Educational Programs Manager for an international non-profit. He has a BA in Interdisciplinary Humanities from the University of West Florida, an MA in International Educational Development from Columbia University, and completed two years of service as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the country of Georgia. Since 2013, Chris has shown his work in exhibitions throughout the Finger Lakes region including Corning, Elmira, Ithaca, Olean, Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen. Recent honors include the Stephen and Elise Rosenfeld Excellence in Photography Award (1st Place) in the Arts Center of Yates County’s 2016 Annual Juried Exhibition and Prize Winner in State of the Art Gallery’s 28th Annual Juried Photography Exhibition. In 2016, Chris opened his first three solo exhibitions – Home, at 171 Cedar Arts Center’s Houghton Gallery, From Whence We Came at Alfred State College’s Hinkle Gallery, and The Light of Other Days at Mansfield University’s Loomis Gallery. In spring 2018, he was part of the Biennial Art Alive Invitational, a 4 person group show at Elmira College’s George Waters Gallery. In December 2018, Chris mounted Out of Time, a solo show at CAP ArtSpace in Ithaca, NY.

He draws inspiration from cinematographers John Toll, Caleb Deschanel, Emmanuel Lubezki, Roger Deakins, Matthew Libatique, and Dante Spinotti as well as from authors Cormac McCarthy, Ernest Hemingway, Mark Helprin, and Norman Maclean.

For more work from Chris Walters click here.