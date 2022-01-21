Mornings in Corning highlights local podcaster Heather Maio

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week was a special one on Mornings in Corning, highlighting local superstar Heather Maio. Heather is the owner of New York Sport and Fitness and has recently embarked on the podcast journey. She launched a podcast in 2021 called Magic Mindset with Heather Maio. Grant and Heather sat down and discussed all things Magic Mindset and what it means to her to be able to share her wisdom and self love with others by the forum. This is not the typical art that many people think of but it is art that allows someone to be the best version of themselves. Heather creates the space for people to grow by sharing her own journey and mistakes and what she has learned from them. To learn more about Heather click here. To listen to Magic Mindset click here.

