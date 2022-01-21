Mornings in Corning highlights local podcaster Heather Maio

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - On this frigid morning fire crews in Elmira were busy working at a house fire on Second St.

Crews from Elmira City, West Elmira, and Elmira Heights were on scene fighting the two-story house fire that came in shortly before 8;30 AM. Initial reports are that all occupants of the residence were out and safe. Erway Ambulance stood by on the scene. Elmira Police secured the area along with assistance from the Department of Public Works to close the nearby streets to control traffic in the area.