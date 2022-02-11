Mornings in Corning highlights local soul therapist Christy Forsyth

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christy Forsyth is the founder and owner of an intuitive wellness business called Clarity by Christy. She calls herself a Soul Therapist, providing a unique intuitively-led life coaching service. She helps people to create a life they are excited about by helping them to work through life’s challenges, understand their purpose, deepen their spiritual connection, connect to and honor their intuition, identify their strengths and gifts, bring balance to their unique energy field, and to thrive in all areas of their lives.

Christy has 21+ years professional experience in the helping field. Prior to her work at Clarity by Christy, her background experience includes work as a victim advocate, school-based counselor, clinical counseling, and running a counseling program. She combines training and experience as a Certified Life Coach, Intuitive, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, and Energy Healing Practitioner to create a powerful and life-changing experience to those participating in her services and classes. She uses her intuition to guide the process, while teaching my clients and students to connect with their own. This provides them with the tools to live in their most fulfilled, purposeful life.



Christy provides Soul Therapy services in her office in Elmira, NY as well as virtually with clients all over the US and beyond. As these coaching services have been in high demand, she created the Clarity by Christy membership site in an effort to continue to expand and help more people. The online membership site was designed to replicate the work she does with her private clients at their own pace and for a low monthly fee. It is an ever growing resource of all things spiritual, metaphysical, and personal development. It includes regular virtual class offerings, energy sessions, monthly readings, hypnosis sessions, guided meditations, and a monthly live group coaching session.



Christy is a spiritual teacher and motivational speaker. She has a Youtube channel that provides energy and tarot readings and teaches on spiritual, metaphysical, and personal development topics. She created a community motivational speaking event called Clarity Connects with her former business partner, Nichole Eaton. After taking a little time away from live events, Christy and Nichole are excited to bring this event back on 9/24/22.

Links

Website www.discoveryourawakening.com

Membership Site www.claritybychristy.com

Instagram @christyclarity

Youtube www.youtube.com/christywatersforsyth

Facebook @christyclarity

More about Soul Therapy

Soul Therapy, Christy’s intuitively-guided life-coaching process takes you on a journey for finding your strengths, your power, your best life path, your intuitive gifts, and your highest potential.

While every individual session and experience is unique, here are some examples of what you may experience as part of the process:

* A goal-oriented approach to explore what changes you’d like to make and steps to get you there

* An intuitive reading and explanation of your energy field, messages from your spirit guides, Angels, higher self, etc

* Energy work to help you to release old stuck energy, fill you with energy you need, and bring balance back into your energy field

* Intuition development to help you to connect to the guidance of your soul

* Other techniques and tools as determined appropriate for your process such as:

*Hypnosis to create change or release habits

* Coaching on the use of crystals and other natural resources to balance your unique energetic field

* Tarot readings to address specific questions or to provide additional clarity