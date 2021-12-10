Mornings in Corning highlights local women’s chorus Crystal Chords

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News was excited to have on the Crystal Chords for Mornings in Corning this week. Kicking off the segment was member Jo Barlow who discussed their upcoming Crystal Chords Holiday Concert on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads. The poster with more details is listed below.

Jo continued by sharing how a person can join the group and what the Crystal Chords is all about. She also shared what kind of music they sing, mostly contemporary songs!

Chris Dunbar, the director of Crystal Chords, was next to be interviewed and shared how she was a charter member of the group and why it was so important to not only begin the group but continue with it almost 30 years later!

18 News was treated to two performances by the Top Shelf Quartet which included Dunbar, Anne McGee, Jessica Rhodes, and Ann Wilcox. The quartet performed a rendition of “Merry Christmas Darling” and “Jingle Bells,” getting everyone in the holiday spirit! To learn more about Crystal Chords click here.