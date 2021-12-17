Mornings in Corning highlights local woodworking company C&S Designs

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Today on Mornings in Corning Grant got to interview Christy Makinster and Stephanie Gaylord. They are both local women who came together to create their own company called C&S Designs. They specialize in woodworking and create one of a kind custom pieces.

The pieces range from 5 foot signs, to 3 foot signs, to hanging signs to even stove top covers! They come together and make each wooden piece from scratch and the turn around time for a custom item is only a week! To learn more or request your own check out their Facebook page.