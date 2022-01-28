Mornings in Corning highlights pet portrait artist Zonia Clancy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As a former veterinary technician and now mom to two young boys, Zonia chose to pursue my hobby of painting pets as a full time business in March of 2021. She believes that pet art should be big, fun and be able to be incorporated into the design of your home. Zonia offers a range of services from acrylic paintings, digitally drawn portraits, fine art prints and have recently expanded into mugs, planters and other small gift items. Having recently fallen in love with alcohol ink she is now working to expand her offerings from pet portraits exclusively. Zonia has big goals and will continue to challenge the definition of pet art!



