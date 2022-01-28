Mornings in Corning highlights pet portrait artist Zonia Clancy

Mornings in Corning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As a former veterinary technician and now mom to two young boys, Zonia chose to pursue my hobby of painting pets as a full time business in March of 2021. She believes that pet art should be big, fun and be able to be incorporated into the design of your home. Zonia offers a range of services from acrylic paintings, digitally drawn portraits, fine art prints and have recently expanded into mugs, planters and other small gift items. Having recently fallen in love with alcohol ink she is now working to expand her offerings from pet portraits exclusively. Zonia has big goals and will continue to challenge the definition of pet art!


She can be found at:

Her website.

Zonia’s Etsy shop.

All of my prints are available for 10% off until the end of the month.

Or on Facebook and Instagram @petportraitsbyzoniaclancy

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now