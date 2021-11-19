Mornings in Corning highlights the Corning Quilters Guild this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Mornings in Corning we had on Tasha Ferris and Jen Rygel from the Corning Quilters Guild. Tasha Ferris is a local, Pennsylvania native who relocated to the Corning, NY area after college. She earned her BFA in Communication Design from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, started her own freelance design service, Featherleaf Creative, in 2006, and has been a Graphic Designer at Multi Media Services since 2014. She has volunteered with several non-profits across the Twin Tiers and across the country. She joined the Corning Quilters Guild in 2018 and took over as Quilt Show Chairman in March 2021. As a young child, she was taught to sew, which evolved into quilting over the last 25+ years. Her skill set and hobbies include other creative outlets, like photography, and spending time in nature kayaking and camping.

The Corning Quilters Guild itself was founded in 1975. Members of the group that would become the Corning Quilters Guild first came together in 1974 to make a raffle quilt for 171 Cedar Arts Center. On the heels of that effort, the Guild was founded in 1975 and constructed a quilt to celebrate the bicentennial. It was presented to the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society on July 4, 1976 at the dedication of the Benjamin Patterson Inn.

Founding members of the Corning Quilters Guild were: Connie Beck, Claire Benedict, Romayne Bonk, Bobbie Callahan, Lynn Gates, Elizabeth Havlik, Mary Kessler, Ellie Kenyon, Jan Kostolansky, Celia Lang, Sara Lenhart, Maxine Lorey, Barbara Miller, Joyce Schlotzhauer, and Gladys Shaw.

The Guild has grown to ~50 members and strives to further the art of quilting through education and to provide the means of sharing ideas, materials, skills, and fellowship. They have presentations, demonstrations, and workshops by local quilters as well as nationally-known teachers, covering a variety of techniques, such as applique and paper piecing, in a range of styles from traditional to modern. Monthly meetings are the 3rd Friday of the month, September through June, 7pm, at the United Methodist Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton Street, Painted Post, NY. New members, of any skill level, are always welcome.

Because of the ongoing pandemic and limitation to building access, monthly meetings are being held at the American Legion in Big Flats, NY. While they aim for meetings to be the 3rd Friday of the month, it is best to check before arriving. You can reach out to them online though our Corning Quilters Guild Facebook group, the Corning Quilt Show Facebook page, or by emailing CorningQuiltShow@gmail.com. First 2 meetings are free and yearly dues are $20. The Quilt Show is on April 30th, 2022 and May 1st, 2022 and is a $6 admission. For more information leading up to the event, follow their Facebook page.