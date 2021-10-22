Mornings in Corning highlights Trish Coonrod

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Trish Torkildsen Coonrod received her BFA from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Upon graduating she was awarded a residency at the Cité Internationale Des Arts in Paris. The time spent in Paris allowed her to study directly from the paintings of the old masters, which greatly influence her work. Trish’s interest in traditional painting lead her to The New York Academy of Art, Graduate School of Figurative Art, where she received her MFA and graduated with honors. Upon graduation she took a position in Jeff Koons Studio where she worked as lead painter for eight years. There she had the opportunity to further hone her skills as a representational artist. Trish has been exhibiting her work for over 20 years and her work is in collections throughout the United States. She recently had a spotlight exhibit at West End Gallery in Corning. To learn more about Trish and see her work, click here. Or visit her website.