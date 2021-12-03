Mornings in Corning highlights Turquoise Terrapin owner Kelly Ormsby

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Turquoise Terrapin was originally housed in Kelly Ormsby’s dresser drawers, and her work spaces ranged from a kitchen table to a fire-lit tipi. The cabin style studio she currently works out of is a more comfortable and permanent setup.

The inspiration for Kelly’s work comes from her love of the Adirondack Mountains as well as the American Southwest. Both are home to dramatic landscapes, and require a ruggedness from their inhabitants in exchange for their beauty. Over the past decade, it has been her desire to create wearable art, representative of her travels, experiences, and appreciation of the natural world. Stone, antler, wood, leather, and glass are some of timeless materials nature provides.

Kelly weaves together vibrant colors to communicate life, joy, and a determination to thrive. It is her desire that each piece she creates tells a story of natural beauty and strength, and that these qualities resonate with the wearer.

In addition to creating commissioned pieces, Kelly enjoys designing for boutiques, galleries, and museums. These unique spaces offer a beauty and experience all of their own.

To learn more about Kelly and Turquoise Terrapin click here.