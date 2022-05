ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This weeks Mornings in Corning features ceramicist Jordan Coons.

Jordan Coons is from Elmira originally and has been a teacher at Thomas Edison since 2019. She teaches mostly 9th graders, teaching studio in art and she also teaches 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional art. When she isn’t in the classroom she does pottery! She got a potters wheel when she was 15 years old and hasn’t stopped since. To see Jordan’s artwork you can find her on Instagram @Jordannayclay.