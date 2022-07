ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This weeks Morning in Corning segment features artist Kelly Ormsby. Kelly is the owner of Turquoise Terrapin, her inspiration comes from the Adirondack Mountains and the American Southwest. Each piece she creates tells some sort of story beauty and strength.

We’ll have another segment with Kelly next week but if you’re interested in learning more about her and see what she creates, she can be found by clicking here.