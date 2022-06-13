ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This newest segment of Mornings in Corning features Elmira College student, Max Lundin.

Lundin is a senior at Elmira College and has been doing art for most of her life. Here locally, she is involved in different clubs and organizations, like Community Art. She loves to be able to tell a story with her artwork, that’s where she gets most of her inspiration from.

During her time at Elmira College, she says she has met so many supportive friends and faculty. Her art work was even on display at the college, which is something she never thought would happen.