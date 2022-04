ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this edition of Mornings in Corning, we head to Queen City Cooperative Elmira to see locally made art on display and for sale. It’s located at 231 W. Water, Elmira.

The location, owned by Andrew Christian, opened back in November and continues to grow. Queen City houses the work of a host of local artists from paintings, photography, and stunning jewelry. It is a maze of mystery and art.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.