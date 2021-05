CORNING, NY (WETM) – Starting this Friday, May 28th WETM will be featuring aspiring artists from around the Twin Tiers. Each Friday between 6 am and 7 am the 18 News morning team will interview a local artist live from our Corning studio on Market Street.

The features will consist of varied types of art, could be painting, sculpture, musical, dance or another type of art.

Watch and find the aspiring talent that we have in our area.

Mornings in Corning is sponsored by Ferrario Auto Team.