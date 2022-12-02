ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this segment of ‘Mornings In’ we meet with artist Denny Smith again but this time in his studio.

His studio is filled with pieces he’s created over the years, he even has brushes that he used in his college days hanging on the wall.

In addition to creating his own artwork, he’s worked for many museums and art companies over the years. After retiring he got back into creating his own artwork. Smith creates a lot of abstract art; he says he likes to just listen to jazz music and throw paint around on a canvas.

Most of the time, he doesn’t have any intentions when he starts a new project. However, sometimes if something stands out to him in a dream, he’ll try to recreate it.

This time, we got to see how Smith starts a painting, the first thing he always does is get the canvas ‘dirty’ with paint. From there, he just keeps going and adding layers until he feels he’s complete.

If you would like to see some of his other artwork you can do so by clicking here.