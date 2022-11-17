ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Local artist and lifetime resident of Elmira, Denny Smith, has been doing art for years.

In addition to creating his own artwork, he’s worked for many museums and art companies over the years. After retiring he got back into creating his own artwork. Smith creates a lot of abstract art; he says he likes to just listen to jazz music and throw paint around on a canvas.

Most of the time, he doesn’t have any intentions when he starts a new project. However, sometimes if something stands out to him in a dream, he’ll try to recreate it. Which, in the attached video you’ll be able to see a dream he recreated.