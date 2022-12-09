CORNING, NY (WETM)- In this segment of ‘Mornings in…’ we head to Corning to meet with Diane Brownell, owner of Art Excellentz.

Diane has been drawing and painting for as long as she can remember, even working with local businesses. Her business, Art Excellentz, offers everything from animal portraits, caricatures, custom cards, cartoons, illustrations, murals and more. Diane is also able to attend parties or events and draw caricatures for anyone in attendance. On top of that she also is able to teach art classes for a group that wants to learn and for that she provides everything herself.

If you’re interested in speaking with Diane and learning more about what she offers there are multiple ways you can reach out to her. You can find her on Facebook by searching ‘Art Excellentz‘, you can email her at diane@artexcellentz.com or by giving her a call at 368-2062.