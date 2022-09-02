ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Jon Knight, a local artist had some of his artwork on display at Community Arts of Elmira. He started to take up art more after he retired and uses it as an outlet.

When 18 News asked Jon what his favorite thing about working with the Community Arts of Elmira was, he said getting to meet and talk with other local artists. Knight adds that they all inspire one another and it’s a great place to hang out. Jon’s goal isn’t to sell his art he likes just painting for himself but he’s grateful for a place that will allow him to show off his pieces.