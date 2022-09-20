ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Local artist and retired art teacher Ron Dixon has been working on a new mural inside the Community Arts of Elmira. He has worked on other murals inside CAE, however this is his own brain child. He used old pictures he’s found to get the mural to look as realistic as possible.

This new mural, while not completed just yet, features old and new Elmira with some hidden Easter eggs in it. Dixon hopes to have it completed in the coming months and when he does, there will be a reveal. To learn more about this project, watch the video.