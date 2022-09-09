ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- On this weeks segment of Mornings In…we feature local artist Ron Dixon. Dixon has been an artist for as long as he can remember, even teaching art for 30 years.

He loves to share his love for art with others and he joined the Community Arts of Elmira as a board member. The Community Arts of Elmira lets Dixon use the space as kind of his own personal workshop. If you’ve ever been in there you may have noticed a few of his murals. We learn the inspiration behind the murals and who helped him create them.