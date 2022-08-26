ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this weeks segment, we feature artist Tori Burdick. Burdick is a Corning native and for the most part, people in the community have really only seen her murals. You have until the end of this weekend to check out Tori’s work at the Community Arts of Elmira.

Her exhibition is called ‘Homecoming’ it’s about her journey and where life has taken her to get to where she is today. You can see more of her artwork on Facebook and if you’re interested in seeing her work on display at the Community Arts of Elmira, click here.