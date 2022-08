ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this weeks segment, we feature artist Tori Burdick. Burdick is a Corning native and for the most part, people in the community have really only seen her murals. From now until the end of the month you can see some of Burdick’s best work at the Community Arts of Elmira.

You can see more of her artwork on Facebook and if you’re interested in seeing her work on display at the Community Arts of Elmira, click here.