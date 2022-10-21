ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- On this week’s segment of ‘Mornings In’ we feature local artist Rod Reynolds. Reynolds is originally from Owego, NY but after attending the Art Institue of Pittsburgh, he’s been in Elmira ever since.

Most of Reynolds artwork is wildlife images; it stemmed from his love of being outdoors. When he’s out in nature, he always has a camera on him and is snapping pictures of wildlife. He loves the challenge of trying to snap the perfect picture, and from there he turns his pictures into artwork.

Currently, Reynolds has an exhibition up at the Community Arts of Elmira. It’s called ‘Eagle: Rod Reynolds, The Przygoda Gallery at Community Arts of Elmira. It will be up until next Saturday, October 29th, gallery hours are free and open to the public on Friday and Saturdays from 11 to 1.