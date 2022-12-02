ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this week’s segment of ‘Mornings In’ we are back at the Community Arts of Elmira. The Fusion Arts Collective is back for its second year.

It welcomes people of color individuals in Elmira and the surrounding areas to investigate the Elmira urban landscape through photography and glass fusing. This is a collaboration between the Corning Museum of Glass studio and the Community Arts of Elmira. It’s a free program and is limited to eight students and all material needed is included. The Fusion Arts Collective includes classes at Community Arts of Elmira and field trips to The Corning Museum of Glass.

There is no experience needed to take this class. Members of this year’s class are encouraging everyone to partake in it if you have the time.