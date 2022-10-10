CORNING, NY (WETM)- Last week, 18 News introduced you to a felting class that takes place at the Corning Senior Center. This week, we’re showing you what can be created with felt.

The ladies get together twice a week to hangout and create new designs. 18 News talked with the ladies in the club and got a glimpse of what they’ve created so far. Some have been felting for years, while two of them are beginners.

To learn more about felting and to see what other clubs are offered, all that information can be found on the website.