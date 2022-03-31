ROMULUS N.Y. (WETM) – This Friday, we head up to Cayuga Lake on 18 News TODAY, where our Zach Wheeler introduces us to an artist and bag designer.

Maryse Gregoire has taken a piece of traditional Japanese culture and given it a modern fashionable twist.

Shima Shima is the name of her line of bags. The traditional Japanese strips of fabric come from her husband’s company in Kurashiki, Okayama Japan.

You can learn more about Shima Shima by heading to their website www.shimashimabags.com, Facebook page: ShimaShima Bags, or Instagram @shimashimabags.

You can check out Shima Shima at the following events.

Themata Market at the Armory (155 Culver Rd) in Rochester on April 30, June 18, and July 30

at the Armory (155 Culver Rd) in Rochester on April 30, June 18, and July 30 Ithaca Night Bazaar on Thursday. May 19 at the Ithaca Farmers Market

on Thursday. May 19 at the Ithaca Farmers Market Clothesline Festival at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester on September 10 & 11 (tentative)

Retail Locations: