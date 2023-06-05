CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News was excited to have the Crystal Chords for Mornings on the go.

The four women spoke about how they came to be a quartet and how meaningful it is to each and every one of them to have a group of ladies they can rely on for anything.

The group is also inviting everyone to their guest night taking place Tuesday, June 6th from 7 PM to 9 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads. Anyone can come!

The women just received a silver medal in a competition and they’re looking forward to competing more throughout the year. Check out their voices below.