ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Beth Anderson is a local artist. She is a Cherokee woman who is originally from Dallas, Texas.

In college, she originally studied geology but found herself constantly painting. She decided to change her major to art. She studied sculpture and her minor was graphic design.

She then became a teacher, focusing primarily on special education students, but her dream was always to be a full-time artist.

During the pandemic, Anderson made the move to Elmira, N.Y. She visited the place multiple times and says she fell in love with the hills and the seasons.

Now, she is a full-time artist and she says her passion is jewelry. She does competitive show jewelry, paintings, and drawings, and has recently started to get into glass art.

“All the artists are very supportive of each other. They share opportunities, they work together. The community art center here supports artists extremely well,” says Anderson. “I work constantly, it is a hustle, but I am extremely fulfilled and so happy to be following my dreams.”

We’ll have more about Beth Anderson’s art on Friday, March 31st.