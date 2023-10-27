ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dione Browne is a local artist whose work will be featured in Community arts of Elmira’s Fusion arts collective.

Dione has had a passion for art since the third grade, he believes that it is his calling to be an artist. The fusion arts collective is an arts and cultural program specific to Black, Indigenous and People of Color, from the Elmira area, ages eighteen and older with no experience needed, at no cost, and all materials provided.

Community arts of Elmira is excited and hopeful the community will come out and support not only Dione but all the other local artist that will be featured in this showcase.

For those who want to attend the showcase, it opens Friday, October 27th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and runs until February of 2024.