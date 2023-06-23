CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Finger Lakes Unique is a shop located in the heart of Corning, N.Y. The shop features over 100 local artists who create things like jewelry, apparel, paintings, cups & mugs, skincare, candles, chocolates, dog treats, toys for your pets, home decor, and more!

The shop was opened by Victoria Sardo. She owns a candle business that has been operating in 2009. She wanted a place to showcase her candles, but also a place to invite friends to showcase their art. Another big thing she wanted to accomplish was developing a place where people can come and buy handmade quality products.

“We wanted a place where local people and those who visit from out of town can support other local businesses,” Victoria explained. “We want to make sure it is the best quality for our shoppers.”

You can rent space at the Finger Lakes Unique shop for a small commission. The selection is made through a jury process.

Tiffany Bowes is one of the featured artists at the shop. She recently left the corporate hospitality business to pursue her art full-time. She loves using comics as inspiration as well as nature and animals to bring her ideas to life.

“When you connect to a world that is bigger than what we’re chasing every day, it’s amazing,” Tiffany says. “The most amazing feeling is when you picture something in your mind and then you create something in from your own two hands.”

If anyone is interested, you can send your art to flxuniquecorning@gmail.com or check out Finger Lakes Unique Facebook page.

For more on Tiffany’s art, you can visit her page here.