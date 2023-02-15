ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A local art educator is taking her skills and teaching an “Arts Reflects” class at the Community Arts of Elmira.

“Art Reflects” is a class for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias and their caregivers. This class is free, and supplies are included, and it meets every third Thursday. A program like this was the first of its kind here in Elmira.

Karen Navaie has always been into art, even going on to teach art in schools for many years. She was approached back in 2016 to start the “Art Reflects” program at the Community Arts of Elmira. It officially started up in 2017. Each class they try to create something new and then there are “Art Reflects” exhibitions at Community Arts for residents to come and see the participants’ artwork.

Navaie says this program is a great way to relax and take your mind off of things going on in your personal lives. The classes usually take place right after lunch time and last no longer than two hours. Navaie usually starts the class by reading something and then explains what you will be creating that day.

If you’re interested in knowing more, there is more information and a way to sign up on the Community Arts of Elmira website.