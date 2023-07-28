ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Phyllis Bishop is a local artist and her passion for art began later in life with quilt art.

Phyllis has traveled to many places around the world and those places have inspired a lot of her work especially her visit to Rwanda in Africa.

“I mean, Africa as a continent, and I hate that people forget that in all, you know, all things all the countries, Mali and South Africa and different countries,” Phyllis said.

She is passionate about her work and the story it tells whether it’s based on something that has actually happened or just what she feels.

“These are symbols of strength, and power and understanding, this in the middle is just animals because the animals in Africa are so beautiful, and they’re in endangered,” Phyllis Bishop said speaking on some of her works.

Phyllis is a true artist at core and it’s something she thankful for because now she feels she can truly be herself.

“To really be an artist is really trying to be exactly who I am, who I really am…. it’s really been a struggle… I can be myself with this, I’m at a time in my life when I can give myself permission,” Phyllis said.