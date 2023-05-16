ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sarah Mcgrain is a local artist and senior at Elmira College. She has always had a passion for art, especially ceramics.

Painting nature and animals is a common theme in Sarah’s art, she feels she can truly express how she feels through her craft.

“I get to express my love for nature and animals…I’m from Pine Valley, nature is everywhere, lots of trees… there’s a creek through my backyard, my love for that was expressed through my art,” Mcgrain said.

She is proud to be an artist and hopes to continue to grow, learn and become more versatile over the years.

“I feel like it’s hard to be an artist and not have passion because it’s all about self motivating, you have to come up with the ideas, you have to make them… I’m passionate about what I paint and what I make, and I enjoy what I paint and what I make,” Mc grain said.