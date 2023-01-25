ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira resident, Steve Seaberg wears many hats. He’s an artist, philosopher, and an insurance agent.

A graduate of Binghamton University, Seaberg uses his knowledge in philosophy and art to create pieces and stories as he is also self-published. He describes himself as a life artist, mainly painting things that he sees when he’s out and about.

Like mentioned earlier, Seaberg is also an insurance agent here in Elmira. He has a studio at home, but he also has a desk at his insurance agency where if he has downtime can go sketch or make something with watercolors. If you ever happen to stop in his insurance agency, he has his very own artwork all over of things he’s created over the years.

Currently, until the end of February, two of Seabergs pieces are being featured in the “Climate Change: The New Economy,” which is the current gallery at the Community Arts of Elmira. Gallery hours are every Friday and Saturday from 11 to 1.

One of his favorite things to do is paint with his grandsons. When he creates something new, he’ll often ask them what is missing and then add it.