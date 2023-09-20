ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tori Burdick is a local artist who has been spending most of her time painting a mural on the walls of the community arts of Elmira building.

The mural is supposed to showcase the local art economy in Elmira, it also shows two Elmira native artists who have gone on to do big things in their careers.

“I love that the two figures CAE wanted me to capture were two women, especially as someone who’s a woman doing this,” Burdick said.

The mural will be completed in a few months and Burdick hopes it brings in a reaction from those in the community.

“I want to say I always hope for a positive reaction, but just a reaction would be nice,” Burdick said.