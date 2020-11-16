NBC Holiday Specials

Click for WETM TV Schedule

NBC BRINGS GOOD CHEER TO THE HOLIDAYS WITH ARRAY OF FESTIVE PROGRAMMING



#1 Broadcast Network for Holiday Fare Delivers an Abundance of Popular Perennials and First-Time Specials



Macy’s Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting, Minions Special and “Voice” Celebration All Part of Fall and Winter Wonderland



See below for a list of holiday specials and series through Jan. 1, 2021. More will be announced in the days and weeks ahead.

The Voice Holiday Celebration

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. (repeat Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.)

An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 16, 9-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.)

Santa brings the laughs as “SNL” goes into the time capsule for two hours of Christmas-themed sketches.

Global Citizen Prize

Saturday, Dec. 19, 8-9 p.m.

The second annual event features special musical collaborations, will celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and present notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!

Monday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Matthew Morrison will star as the curmudgeonly creature in a stage production from London’s Troubadour Theatre.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Thursday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m.

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a rewatching of the classic 1946 film, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

Christmas Eve Mass

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Friday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m.

The iconic 1966 cartoon features the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (movie)

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m.

Jim Carrey starred as the title character in director Ron Howard’s holiday smash.

Countdown to 2021

Thursday, Dec. 31, 8-10 p.m.

The highlights and newsmakers of 2020 are brought to the fore in this year-end review.

NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Thursday, Dec. 31, 10-11 p.m. (Part 1) and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Part 2)

An entertainment-filled sign-off to 2020 and a hopeful look ahead to 2021.