1 dead, 1 hospitalized after accident on set of ‘Rust,’ starring Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and another wounded after a prop gun misfired on the set of western movie “Rust,” starring Alec Baldwin.

Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico after 911 dispatchers received calls of someone shot on the set.

The sheriff’s office said one person, a 42-year-old woman, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she later died of her injuries. Another crew member, a 42-year-old male, was wounded in the shooting and taken to a Santa Fe hospital for emergency treatment.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Deputies taped off a church on set which was put on lockdown, and production was halted.

It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the gun.

Written by Joel Souza, “Rust” also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles.

It follows the story of a notorious outlaw played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.