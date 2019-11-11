1 dead, 1 in custody after car-tractor crash in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) (WSYR-TV) One person is dead, one person is in custody after a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in the Cayuga County village of Weedsport.

Deputies say at about 1:45 p.m. a person driving a small tractor on the south shoulder of State Route 31 was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the tractor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle ran off on foot but was arrested not far from the scene.

The suspect in custody while the investigation continues. The name of the person killed has not been released.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Lieutenant Cornelius at 315-253-6562.