1 dead after a house fire in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – One man is dead after a structure fire in the City of Elmira.

The blaze happened around 5:30 pm early Saturday evening on the 300 block of Second and Orchard Street in Elmira.

According to a reporter on the scene, the fire seemed to have occurred on the second floor of the home in the bedroom.

Elmira Fire Deputy Chief Bill Gillette said the home was occupied by two people during the fire, one occupant did not make it out alive.

Fire crews are still on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News for the latest updates.