10 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 46 total, 9 hospitalized

Local hospitals are working to create space to handle the anticipated wave of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 46 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials reported Saturday morning. Ten new cases have been reported since Friday afternoon.

There are currently 218 people under quarantine locally. Of the 46 cases in Monroe County, 9 are currently receiving hospital treatment, down from 11 hospitalizations at last official count Friday.

At this time there has been one local COVID-19-related death.

Here is what we know about the new individuals locally with COVID-19:

– 1 Female in her 20s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 1 Female in her 30s

– 1 Male in his 40s

– 1 Female in her 40s

– 1 Female in her 50s

– 2 Females in their 60s

– 1 Male in his 70s

– 1 Female in her 70s

