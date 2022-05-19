ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Ithaca is asking the community to be on the lookout for a girl that went missing Thursday afternoon.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said 11-year-old Amaysia from Graham Road in Lansing was at Northeast Elementary School on May 19 and didn’t get on the bus when school was dismissed. the 911 Center put out a Siren Alert.

Amaysia is described as having black skin, black hair in braided hair buns, wearing a purple coat and leggings, light pink sneakers, a clear backpack, and weighing about 100 pounds. The Sheriff’s Office said there is no information to suggest foul play, “however, we are taking all precautions.”

Anyone who may have seen Amaysia are asked to call 911.