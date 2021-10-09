11th Annual Oktober Festival brought out the Elmira Heights residents for a successful event

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights commemorates its 11th annual Oktoberfest.

Balloon Twisters at Oktober Fest 2021

After canceling last year’s festival, it meant a lot for the community to get out, celebrate and support the local businesses.

Elmira Heights residents supporting local vendors at Oktober Fest 2021

” I think this year people are just more excited because they’ve been, you know, locked up for so long, and it’s been a tough couple of years. And they’re just so excited about being out and being together and just enjoying the outdoors,” Mayor Margaret Smith

Due to several vendors worrying about the impact of Covid-19 they did lose the participation of some local vendors but the turnout and support from the Elmira Heights residents were phenomenal this year.

